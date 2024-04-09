SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.70% of SI-BONE worth $49,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,330 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $56,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $37,466.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,562 shares of company stock worth $185,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 9.01. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 31.20%. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

