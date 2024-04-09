Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $9.84. Ultralife shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 57,845 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULBI. StockNews.com lowered Ultralife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ultralife from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ultralife Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultralife by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 32.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

