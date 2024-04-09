Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5,056.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

FNDB opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. The company has a market cap of $607.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $66.32.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

