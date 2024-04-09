Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 1.8 %

VALU opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Value Line by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Value Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Value Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

