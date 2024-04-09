Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Stock Down 1.8 %
VALU opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.76. Value Line has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $62.09.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 47.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line
Value Line Company Profile
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
