Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 3.2 %
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
