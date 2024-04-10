American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Cary D. Mcmillan Sells 1,908 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cary D. Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

