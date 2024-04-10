Kyle Michael Wool Acquires 19,000 Shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) President Kyle Michael Wool purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $54,530.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DOMH stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dominari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

