Vladimir Tenev Sells 250,000 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $4,190,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.68. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

