Carole Campbell Purchases 3,620 Shares of GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Stock

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD – Get Free Report) insider Carole Campbell purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.02 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of A$39,892.40 ($26,418.81).

GUD Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get GUD alerts:

GUD Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GUD’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. GUD’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.