American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

AFG opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

