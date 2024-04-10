Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Gap Up to $33.98

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.98, but opened at $34.99. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 65,215 shares traded.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $767.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,681,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $353,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

