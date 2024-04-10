Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

