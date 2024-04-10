Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Set at C$6.50 by BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has been given a C$6.50 target price by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

TSE:ATH opened at C$5.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$2.54 and a 1-year high of C$5.48.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

