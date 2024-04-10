Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Insider Ian Shakil Sells 37,780 Shares of Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Shakil sold 37,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $149,986.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Shakil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Augmedix alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Ian Shakil sold 51,387 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $207,089.61.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Ian Shakil sold 45,906 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $188,673.66.

On Monday, April 1st, Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98.

On Thursday, March 28th, Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $129,895.64.

Augmedix Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AUGX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.16. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 308.50% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Augmedix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUGX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Augmedix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Augmedix

(Get Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.