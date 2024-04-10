Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$31.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.06.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.44 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$18.65 and a twelve month high of C$28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.81.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.2363083 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

