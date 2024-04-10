Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

