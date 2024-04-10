ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $35,595.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 421,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 69,044 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

