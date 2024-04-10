Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $4.76 Million in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 1.16% of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,330,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 181,718.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

