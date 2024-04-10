Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 220 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,198,000 after purchasing an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 126,740 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 124,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $275.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.12 and a 200-day moving average of $254.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

