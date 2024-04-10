Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £147 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($186.05).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($191.37).
- On Monday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 29 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($189.03).
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.75) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 637.95. The company has a market cap of £683.22 million, a PE ratio of 477.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
