Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £147 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($186.05).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($191.37).

On Monday, February 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 29 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($189.03).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.75) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.64). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 637.95. The company has a market cap of £683.22 million, a PE ratio of 477.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.92) to GBX 425 ($5.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.42) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.31).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Close Brothers Group

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.