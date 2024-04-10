Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 41.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth about $585,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 4,271.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 135,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,167.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 179,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COUR opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,277,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,021,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,354. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.