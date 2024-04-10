DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

LVS opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.