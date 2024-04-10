Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.78

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.78 and traded as low as $25.11. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 17,563 shares.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $310.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.07 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.41%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger acquired 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $48,192.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $19,516,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after buying an additional 67,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

