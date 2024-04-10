First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.19

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 3842287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

