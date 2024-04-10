Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Director Chinh Chu Sells 14,707 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $58,975.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,550,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,286,061.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Chinh Chu sold 88,573 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $364,035.03.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Chinh Chu sold 213,811 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $895,868.09.

On Monday, March 25th, Chinh Chu sold 117,739 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $487,439.46.

On Friday, March 22nd, Chinh Chu sold 95,924 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $421,106.36.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,180,674.00.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

