Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after acquiring an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

