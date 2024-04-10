Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Humana worth $79,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $319.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.23 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

