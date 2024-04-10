Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.06

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.06 and last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 343968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

IVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.01.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5392413 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $157,394. 50.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

