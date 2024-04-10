New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,006,000 after buying an additional 993,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

