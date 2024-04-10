SG Americas Securities LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TrueBlue worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TrueBlue by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TBI opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $375.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $492.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

