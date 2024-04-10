SG Americas Securities LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TrueBlue worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TrueBlue by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
TrueBlue Stock Performance
Shares of TBI opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $375.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58 and a beta of 1.48.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueBlue
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.