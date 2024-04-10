SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,004,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATC opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $515.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

