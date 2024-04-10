Ulta Beauty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $7.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.16. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2026 earnings at $26.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $454.80 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $524.02 and a 200 day moving average of $466.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

