Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.41

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.41 and traded as low as C$27.82. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$28.57, with a volume of 49,748 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$28.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.55. The stock has a market cap of C$957.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.3695652 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total transaction of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total value of C$260,003.22. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.