SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $447.00

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 447 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.51), with a volume of 339271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439.50 ($5.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.96) price target for the company.

Get SThree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SThree

SThree Trading Up 1.5 %

SThree Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £587.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,062.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 400.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 4,146.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timo Lehne sold 31,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.49), for a total value of £134,613.78 ($170,375.62). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 86 shares of company stock valued at $36,011. Corporate insiders own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.