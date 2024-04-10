Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.05

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.05 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133.27 ($1.69), with a volume of 206615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.60 ($1.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of £626.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,894.29, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Anne O’Leary purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($66,447.29). Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

