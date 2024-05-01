Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,900.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.62. The firm has a market cap of C$6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.56.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

