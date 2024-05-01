Insider Selling: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Luke Rossy sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.57, for a total transaction of C$37,851.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of CVE HIVE opened at C$3.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.69. The stock has a market cap of C$322.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.29. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.49 and a twelve month high of C$8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

