abrdn plc Makes New Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after buying an additional 936,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,836,000.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

