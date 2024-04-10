Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Netflix by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $618.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $267.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.42.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

