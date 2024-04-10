Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2,681.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

