Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/10/2024 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/9/2024 – Comcast had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00.
- 4/3/2024 – Comcast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Comcast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2024 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/14/2024 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/15/2024 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %
CMCSA stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
