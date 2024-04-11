Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2024 – Comcast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Comcast had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $53.00.

4/3/2024 – Comcast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Comcast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2024 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/15/2024 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

Comcast Stock Down 1.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

