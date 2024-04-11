Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,190 shares of company stock valued at $26,027,259 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.

UTHR opened at $237.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

