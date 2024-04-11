Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) PT at $22.50

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Featured Stories
