Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$6.13

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$673.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.44. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The firm had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3617619 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.