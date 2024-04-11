Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Gail Hannon Sells 5,248 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hannon sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$24,802.05.

On Monday, March 11th, Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$773.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 38.98%. The business had revenue of C$90.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.5334064 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.69.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

