DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE DECK opened at $810.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $887.80 and a 200-day moving average of $722.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

