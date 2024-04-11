Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of ALGT opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.
Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.