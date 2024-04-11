Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.6 %

EIF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.23.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of C$656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.2187295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Stories

