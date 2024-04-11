Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 3600834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.
