Global X Silver Miners ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,340 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 276% compared to the typical volume of 1,421 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIL opened at $31.67 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.